Here's how long US 60 will be closed in Tempe after a water main break

Crews have started repair work on the broken water line. There is no estimated time for repair work to be completed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities closed a portion of the U.S. 60 freeway over the weekend after a water main break caused flooding on the road, Tempe city officials said.

As of Monday, US 60 eastbound is closed between the I-10 and Loop 101. For westbound lanes on the US 60, a closure is in place between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive.

During the initial incident, the freeway was closed in both directions between Rural Road and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said.

For detours, officials recommend using the Loop 202 Red Mountain or Loop 202 San Tan during the closure.

"Drivers should plan for long delays," ADOT said. Officials say drivers should leave 30 minutes early on Monday.

U.S. 60 remains closed between I-10 and Loop 101 for water main repairs. Latest update from Tempe: https://t.co/NhP5NhgUSF



(Photo courtesy of ADOT) pic.twitter.com/IJR2G5z0Ss — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) May 9, 2022

The flooding happened after a 24-inch water transmission line broke overnight on Saturday, the officials said. The line broke right in the middle of the freeway, leaving a large amount of water under the road.

Tempe’s Water Utilities crews isolated the break and shut off the water to the location. Residential and commercial water services were not impacted, Tempe city officials said.

City contractors are now working to fully assess the damage and begin the process of making repairs.

There is no updated timeline for repair work to be completed, the city said.

ADOT announced the postponement of the freeway work eastbound Interstate 10 between US 60 and Loop 202 due to the unanticipated closure of the US 60 in Tempe.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous