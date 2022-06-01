Teen killed in fiery crash involving 6 cars in Mesa

A 16-year-old was extricated by the fire department and transported to a hospital where he died.

MESA, Ariz. — A teenager was killed in a fiery crash on Sunday involving six vehicles in Mesa.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. when a black SUV collided with five vehicles that were stopped for a red light at the Gilbert Road intersection with the US-60 off-ramp.

The impact ignited a fire that spread to several vehicles, DPS said.

The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old man, was extricated by the fire department and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

DPS said impairment is suspected and criminal charges are pending DPS Crime Laboratory analysis results.

The passenger of the SUV, a 16-year-old male, was extricated by the fire department and transported to a hospital where he died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the collision.

Several occupants of other vehicles involved in the collision sustained minor injuries. One of the occupants was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Department's Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

