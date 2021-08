An early Thursday crash had closed State Route 87 in both directions, south of Payson, for a couple of hours.

PAYSON, Ariz. — A crash caused a portion of State Route 87, south of Payson, to close in both directions on Thursday.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed for a couple of hours on Thursday before reopening again at about 1 p.m.

The closed section included the northbound lanes at milepost 219 and the southbound lanes at milepost 235.

