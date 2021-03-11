Skateboarder hit and killed in Tempe motorcycle crash

A man was riding his skateboard in the area of Broadway Road and Priest Drive when he was hit by a motorcycle, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man has died after he was hit by a motorcycle while riding his skateboard in Tempe on Wednesday night.

The Tempe Police Department responded to a scene near Broadway Road and Priest Drive around 7 p.m. for reports of a motorcycle and pedestrian collision.

Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian in the intersection. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Impairment does not seem to be a factor in the crash at this time, and police said that the driver of the motorcycle is cooperating with officers.

Both the victim and the driver are reportedly in their 20s, according to police.

The victim was not identified by police.

The intersection will be closed for several hours during the investigation.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Up to Speed