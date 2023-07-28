2 hospitalized after semi-truck plummets 30 feet off Arizona highway

The semi left the westbound lane of Interstate 40 and went over a 30-foot embankment to land on Naval Observatory Road. The two occupants have been hospitalized.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Two people are in the hospital after the semi-truck they were in plummeted 30 feet off the highway, Ponderosa Fire Department officials said on Facebook.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning near the Interstate 40 overpass at Naval Observatory Road. The semi drove off the westbound lane and crashed over a 30-foot embankment before coming to rest on the roadway below.

Both occupants were hospitalized, one with "extensive injuries," the department said. The semi was carrying large rolls of paper.

Naval Observatory Road will be closed for an extended period of time. The Flagstaff Fire Department helped with handling the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and it's unclear if impairment or speed are suspected factors.

On Friday, July 28th, at approximately 5:30am, Ponderosa Fire District was dispatched with Flagstaff Fire Department to... Posted by Ponderosa Fire Department on Friday, July 28, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."