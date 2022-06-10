1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash involving semi-truck, troopers say

The crash caused the closure of Interstate 10's eastbound lanes, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

TONOPAH, Ariz. — One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after a semi-truck crash early Thursday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The crash, which happened east of Tonopah, forced the closure of eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 between Wintersburg Road and 339th Avenue, troopers said.

Authorities have yet to release the following information:

The cause of the crash

The identity of those involved

Whether impairment or speed were factors in the crash

An estimated time for the roadway to reopen

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous