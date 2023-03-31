Traffic report: Valley closures and detours for March 31 weekend

Here's everything you need to know about the closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — The weekend is here and everyone is ready to get out and explore the Valley.

But before you hit the road this weekend, there are a few closures and detours on Valley roadways you need to be aware of.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently shared some news on closures on their Twitter feed Friday. Here are a few of the notable reminders.

Broadway Curve Project closure

Work on the Broadway Curve Project in the East Valley is expected to continue this weekend. I-10 WB is expected to be closed between US 60 and 32nd Street due to the project. ADOT shared specific closures and detours due to the project online at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

East Valley freeway closure

If you're traveling to the East Valley, there is an important closure to keep in mind. US 60 WB will be closed between Loop 202 and Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. on March 31 through 5 a.m. on April 3.

North Valley freeway closure

I-17 SB will be closed this weekend between Greenway and Northern. Plan your travel accordingly.

For a full breakdown of the weekend closures, visit the ADOT website.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

