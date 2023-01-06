Phoenix weekend traffic report for June 2 - June 5

Stella Sun has all the info you need to know before hitting the road this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Several freeway closures in the Valley will trip up traffic for the first weekend of June. The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging drivers to factor in extra travel time and plan detour routes during the weekend of June 2-5.

WESTBOUND I-10 CLOSED: Between US 60 and 32nd Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. on Monday (June 5).

Detours: Consider using eastbound US 60 to the northbound Loop 101 Price freeway to westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway Drivers heading to the West Valley can use the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway

Ramp closures: Westbound US 60 to westbound I-10 Southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10 The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline, and Broadway roads and 40th Street The westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue



NORTHBOUND I-17 CLOSED: Between Thunderbird Road and the Loop 101 freeway in the North Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5).

Detours: Consider using northbound SR-51 to westbound Loop 101 Pima freeway Drivers can exit before the closures and take 19th avenue to avoid the closure

Ramp closures: Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap and Peoria avenues and Cactus Road will be closed



EASTBOUND LOOP 202 RED MOUNTAIN FREEWAY CLOSED: Between Priest Dr and the Loop 101 Price freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5).

Detours: Consider taking eastbound I-10 eastbound then merging onto eastbound US 60 Drivers can use Rio Salado Parkway or University Dr to avoid the closure

Ramp closures: Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Van Buren Street/52nd Street and Sky Harbor Boulevard Northbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound Loop 202



WESTBOUND US-60 CLOSED: Between Mesa Drive and the Loop 101 Price freeway in the East Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5).

Detours: Consider taking Southern Ave or Baseline Rd

Ramp closures: Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive



WESTBOUND L-303 CLOSED: Between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 pm. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 5).

Detours: Consider taking westbound SR-74 then merging onto southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to connect to Loop 303 beyond the closure.



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Stella Sun on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube