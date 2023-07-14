Here are the road closures and detours in Phoenix for the July 14 weekend

Stella Sun has all the latest information on the weekend closures and detours on Valley roadways.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportations will do several Freeway improvement projects for the first weekend of July. Portions of I-17, the Loop 202 Red Mountain, and the US-60 Superstition Freeway will be closed for the weekend of July 7- 10.

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 17) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th Avenue.

Ramp Closures: Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads closed.



Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Van Buren/52nd streets in Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 17) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Consider using southbound Loop 101 to westbound US 60 and westbound I-10 to travel beyond Loop 202 closure. Local traffic can consider using westbound McDowell Road or Rio Salado Parkway.

Ramp Closures: Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound Loop 202 closed. Northbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 also closed



Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 17) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe or eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 to reach US 60 beyond closure. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to travel beyond closure.

Ramp Closures: I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed.



The following ramps are scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 17) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project:

Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway)

Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive.

Southbound SR 143 also narrowed to one lane at I-10.

Northbound 40th Street closed between Broadway Road and Raymond Street.

Detours: Plan to use alternate routes including westbound University Drive to southbound 32nd Street to access westbound I-10. Drivers on westbound I-10 can access Sky Harbor Airport by using the airport’s west entrance (via 24th Street or Buckeye Road).



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

