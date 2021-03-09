Weekend traffic report for Sept. 3 - Sept. 6

Vanessa Ramirez says Valley roads will be closure-free for the Labor Day weekend.

PHOENIX — According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there are no new construction closures taking place this Labor Day Weekend.

ADOT does encourage drivers to follow these safety tips:

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles, or other incidents such as wildfires or storm damage.

Prepare ahead of time for possible stormy weather conditions and pay attention when behind the wheel.

Do not drive into flooded washes or other low-lying roadways with standing water. Debris on roadways is possible during and after storms, especially in areas where wildfires have occurred.

Motorists also should pack extra drinking water and other supplies in case of an unscheduled closure. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory map for more information related to highway safety.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

