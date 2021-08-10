Weekend traffic report for Oct. 8 - Oct. 11

Vanessa Ramirez has all the information you need before you head out on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the closures and detours going on around Valley roads this weekend.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between SR 51 and Cave Creek Road for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. SR 51 ramp to Loop 101 westbound also closed. Loop 101 westbound on-ramps at 64th street, 56 street and Tatum Boulevard are closed as well. Consider using Loop 101 westbound to detour south on SR 51 and use westbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Cave Creek Road to reach Loop 101. East Valley drivers also can consider using Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to I-10 westbound and I-17 northbound in Phoenix to avoid the Loop 101 closure.

North Valley

Eastbound Thunderbird Road remains closed at I-17 for storm drain construction it is currently closed and continues until Monday 5 a.m. Consider using Cactus Road, Peoria Avenue or Greenway Road as alternate routes.

West Valley

I-10 is narrowed to one lane in both directions between Watson Road and SR 85 in Buckeye for widening project multiple times this weekend. Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 10 a.m. (Oct. 9) Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 10 a.m. (Oct. 10) Sunday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. (Oct. 11)



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

