Weekend traffic report for Oct. 15 - Oct. 18

There are a few detours and closures on Valley roads this weekend. Here's the latest info.

West Valley

I-10 westbound is closed between 75th and 99th avenues for asphalt removal from Friday 9 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. Loop 202 northbound (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to I-10 westbound is closed. I-10 westbound on-ramp at 67th Avenue closed, and I-10 westbound frontage road is closed between 75th and 99th avenues. I-10 westbound ramp to Loop 101 northbound is closed too. Consider exiting I-10 westbound ahead of closure and using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to 107th Avenue to reach I-10 beyond closure.

I-10 is narrowed to one lane in both directions between Watson Road and SR 85 in Buckeye for widening project a few times this weekend. Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m. (Oct. 16) Sunday 7 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m. (Oct. 18)



Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between Cave Creek Road and 7th Street in for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. SR 51 ramp to Loop 101 westbound also closed and Loop 101 westbound on-ramps at 56th Street are closed. Loop 101 westbound traffic can detour by traveling south on SR 51 and using westbound Union Hills Drive to northbound 7th Street or 7th Avenue to reach Loop 101. East Valley drivers also can consider using Loop 202 westbound in Tempe to I-10 westbound and I-17 northbound to avoid Loop 101 closure.

East Valley

Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) is closed intermittently overnight between Gilbert and Greenfield roads for SRP utility work from Saturday 8 p.m. to Sunday 6 a.m. Loop 202 westbound on-ramp at Val Vista Drive also will be closed at times.

SR 587 is restricted in areas between Hunt Highway and Casa Blanca Road (south of Chandler) for pavement sealing on Friday 11:30 p.m. to Saturday 5 p.m. and again on Saturday 11:30 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m.

Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) is narrowed to two lanes near Priest Drive for barrier wall repairs on Saturday from 4 a.m. to noon. Loop 202 eastbound HOV lane also closed near Priest Drive.

Central Phoenix

I-10 eastbound is closed between the I-17 "Stack" interchange and 7th Street north of downtown Phoenix for scheduled tunnel inspections from Friday 9 p.m. to Sunday 10 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to I-10 eastbound at the Stack closed. I-10 eastbound traffic can detour to I-17 southbound and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport. Note: State Fair traffic from the West Valley can exit ahead of the closure and travel north to use eastbound Thomas Road to approach fairgrounds.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

