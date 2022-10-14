x
Phoenix weekend traffic report for Oct. 14 - Oct. 17

Here are the latest closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of Oct. 14, 2022.

PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Oct. 14 to Monday, Oct. 17.

North Valley

  • I-17 SB closed between Pinnacle Peak Rd and Union Hills Drive for pavement improvement project. I-17 SB ramps to Loop 101 closed. Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB will remain open.
  • Detours: Consider exiting ahead of closure and using local routes to enter Loop 101 EB before using SR 51 SB to reach downtown Phoenix/Sky Harbor Airport region. I-17 SB traffic exiting at Pinnacle Peak Road can detour on SB 19th or 35th avenues (expect delays). 10 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17)

East Valley

  • I-10 WB closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. US 60 WB ramps to I-10 WB closed. I-10 WB on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads closed. US 60 WB on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. SR 143 SB closed at I-10 (SB on-ramp to I-10 WB will remain open). SR 143 SB on-ramp at University Drive closed.
  • I-10 WB Detour: Allow extra travel time. Traffic can detour on US 60 EB to Loop 101 NB (Price Freeway) and use Loop 202 WB (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 (and Sky Harbor Airport) beyond the closure.
  • Also: I-10 EB narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road for construction. 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17)
  •  Note: SR 143 NB off-ramp at University Drive closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 16) 
  •  I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Riggs Road for pavement sealing. All ramps connecting I-10 and Loop 202 closed at times Saturday. Also plan for I-10 on- and off-ramp closures between Chandler Boulevard and Riggs Road on Saturday (I-10 right lanes will be closed).
  • Detour: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including Arizona Ave/SR 587 in Chandler area, to avoid I-10 work zones. Crews will work to reopen I-10 in sections as the work progresses on Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting). 10 p.m. Friday - 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) 10 p.m. Saturday - 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 16)
  •  Ongoing city of Tempe closures of the US 60 EB ramp to Loop 101 SB and the US 60 EB off-ramp at McClintock Drive scheduled until late October for Tempe water line repairs. Earlier openings of the ramps are possible.
  • Detours: Consider using SB Rural or Dobson roads. Ramp closures (started Oct. 3) scheduled until Sunday (Oct. 30).

West Valley

  • I-10 WB narrowed to one lane in areas between Verrado Way and Watson Road. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17).
  • I-10 EB narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. 8 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17). Note: I-10 WB off- and on-ramps at Watson Road to close for several weeks from 9 p.m. Friday - late Nov. 2022.
  •  Detours to or from I-10 WB (while ramps are closed) will be available via the Verrado Way or Miller Road interchanges.

Remember to always slow down through those construction zones, keep 100% of your attention on driving, don’t text & drive and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

