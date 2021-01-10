Weekend traffic report for Oct. 1 - Oct. 4

Here's a breakdown of what to expect on Valley roads this weekend. Vanessa Ramirez has the details.

PHOENIX — Before you hit the road this weekend, we have a breakdown of all the closures and detours on Valley roads. Here's what to expect.

East Valley

US 60 eastbound is closed between I-10 and Loop 101 for pavement work from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. I-10 eastbound on-ramps at SR 143 and Broadway Road are closed. Consider detouring on either segment of Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) to Loop 101 to travel beyond the US 60 closure.

US 60 westbound is closed between Loop 101 and I-10 for pavement work from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 8 p.m. US 60 westbound on-ramps at Country Club Drive, Alma School Road and Dobson Road are also closed. I-10 eastbound off-ramp at Baseline Road is also closed too. Drivers on US 60 westbound can detour on Loop 101 to either segment of Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain or Santan freeways).

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Tatum Boulevard for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 101 northbound on-ramps are closed at Cactus Road, Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Alternate routes include the Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to SR 51 northbound to avoid closure. Drivers on northbound Loop 101 should consider exiting to westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road and using SR 51 northbound to access Loop 101 beyond closure.

North Valley

Thunderbird Road is closed in both directions at I-17 for storm drain construction from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. I-17 off-ramps at Thunderbird Road are closed. I-17 northbound on-ramp from westbound Thunderbird Road closed. Alternate routes include Peoria Avenue or Cactus and Greenway roads.

West Valley

I-10 westbound narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and SR 85 in Buckeye for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 8 a.m.

Phoenix

I-10 westbound is narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and Broadway Road for pavement inventory ahead of construction from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 11 a.m.

I-10 eastbound narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Baseline Road for pavement inventory ahead of construction on Sunday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

I-17 northbound closed between the I-10 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and 7th Avenue for paving as part of a bridge project at Central Avenue on Saturday from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. Consider using I-10 westbound in the downtown Phoenix area to avoid I-17 closure.

Central Avenue is closed in both directions at I-17 for painting of new freeway bridge from Saturday 5 a.m. to Sunday 7 p.m. Central Avenue limited to local traffic in areas between Buckeye and Broadway roads. Consider using 7th Avenue or 7th Street as alternate routes

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

