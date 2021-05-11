Weekend traffic report for Nov. 5 - Nov. 8

Vanessa Ramirez has the latest information on road closures and detours this weekend. Here are the details.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of Nov. 5. Read the full details below.

North Valley

I-17 southbound is closed between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Happy Valley Road for pavement sealing from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 7 p.m. I-17 southbound on-ramps at Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road are also closed. Consider traveling during non-peak times including early in the morning or later at night. I-17 southbound traffic can detour west on SR 74 and use southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Happy Valley Road.

I-17 northbound is closed between Happy Valley Road and SR 74/Carefree Highway for pavement sealing from Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 7 p.m. I-17 northbound on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads are also closed. Consider traveling during non-peak times including early in the morning or later at night. I-17 northbound traffic can detour west on Happy Valley Road and use northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74.

Loop 101 eastbound is closed between 7th Street and SR 51 for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound are closed. Loop 101 eastbound on-ramps at 27th, 19th and 7th avenues are closed too. Consider alternate routes including eastbound Union Hills Drive to northbound SR 51 or northbound Tatum Boulevard to travel beyond closure.

East Valley

US 60 eastbound is closed between Gilbert and Greenfield roads for asphalt pavement removal from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. US 60 eastbound on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

Loop 202 westbound is (Santan Freeway) closed between Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road for new Lindsay Road interchange project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 202 westbound on-ramps at Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway are also closed. Consider alternate routes including westbound Germann and Pecos roads to Gilbert Road to travel beyond closure.

Phoenix

I-10 westbound ramp to SR 143 is closed for Broadway Curve Project on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. While ramp is closed, drivers on I-10 westbound can access Sky Harbor Airport by exiting at Buckeye Road and using the west entrance to airport. SR 143 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between I-10 and Sky Harbor Boulevard.

SR 143 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between I-10 and Sky Harbor Boulevard. Northbound 48th Street is closed between Broadway Road and I-10 on Sunday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Valley

I-10 is narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and SR 85 in Buckeye for widening project a few times this weekend. Friday 9 p.m. – Saturday 9 a.m. (Nov. 5th) Saturday 9 p.m.– Sunday 9 a.m. (Nov.7th)



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

