Here's what closures and detours to expect on Phoenix roads this weekend

PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Nov. 4 to Monday, Nov. 7.

NORTH VALLEY

Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for ADOT’s ongoing pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Yorkshire Drive, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours : Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note : The southbound I-17 frontage road also will be closed between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue for paving work .

(Nov. 7) for ADOT’s ongoing pavement improvement project. : Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. : . Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between State Route 51 and Pima Road/Princess Drive in the northeast Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for lane striping work. Both Northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 will be closed. Northbound SR 51 on-ramp at Union Hills Drive closed. Detour : Eastbound Loop 101 drivers can consider exiting to southbound Cave Creek Road or southbound SR 51 before using eastbound Bell Road/Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using eastbound Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Pima Road to also reach Loop 101 beyond the closure.

(Pima Freeway) in the northeast Valley (Nov. 7) for lane striping work. : Eastbound Loop 101 drivers can consider exiting to southbound Cave Creek Road or southbound SR 51 before using eastbound Bell Road/Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using eastbound Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Pima Road to also reach Loop 101 beyond the closure. Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. Detour: Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.

EAST VALLEY

Northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and University Drive near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound 48th Street also closed north of Broadway Road. Detour : One alternate freeway route is westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach SR 143 from the north. Airport access : Consider exiting westbound I-10 at 24th Street or Buckeye Road while northbound SR 143 is closed.

(Hohokam Expressway) near Sky Harbor Airport (Nov. 7) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. : One alternate freeway route is westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach SR 143 from the north. : Consider exiting westbound I-10 at 24th Street or Buckeye Road while northbound SR 143 is closed. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two or three lanes at times in separate areas between 40th Street and Ray Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Scheduled restrictions include eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th and 48th streets from Friday night to Monday morning for a traffic shift. Eastbound I-10 also will be narrowed at times near Guadalupe Road and near Ray Road. Expect closures of the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline, Warner and Ray roads and the eastbound off-ramp at Ray Road at times (details at I10BroadwayCurve.com/alerts/.

(Nov. 7) for construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. for a traffic shift. (details at I10BroadwayCurve.com/alerts/. North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at 19th Avenue/Durango Street and southbound I-17 on-ramps at 19th Avenue and Seventh Street closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7). 19th Avenue narrowed to one lane in both directions near I-17. Expect southbound I-17 frontage road closures in the Durango Curve area. Detour: Expect delays. Alternate routes include Buckeye Road for east-west travel and Seventh or 27th avenues for north-south travel in the area.

Remember to always slow down through those construction zones, keep 100% of your attention on driving, don’t text & drive and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

