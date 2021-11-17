x
Weekend traffic report for Nov. 19 - Nov. 22

Vanessa Ramirez has all the information on the current closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the current closures and detours drivers will encounter on Valley roads for the weekend of Nov. 19.

North Valley

  • Loop 101 westbound is closed between 7th Street and I-17 for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. SR 51 northbound ramp to Loop 101 westbound is closed and Loop 101 westbound on-ramp at Cave Creek Road is also closed. Alternate routes include westbound Bell Road to northbound I-17 to reach Loop 101 westbound. Local traffic north of Loop 101 can consider using northbound 7th Street to westbound Happy Valley Road and I-17 southbound to connect with Loop 101 westbound.

East Valley 

West Valley

  • I-10 eastbound is closed between 43rd Avenue and I-17 for pavement removal from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 202 northbound ramps to I-10 eastbound also closed and I-10 eastbound on-ramps closed at 67th Avenue and 51st Avenue. Detour to surface streets like McDowell and Van Buren.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

