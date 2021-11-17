Weekend traffic report for Nov. 19 - Nov. 22

Vanessa Ramirez has all the information on the current closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the current closures and detours drivers will encounter on Valley roads for the weekend of Nov. 19.

North Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between 7th Street and I-17 for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. SR 51 northbound ramp to Loop 101 westbound is closed and Loop 101 westbound on-ramp at Cave Creek Road is also closed. Alternate routes include westbound Bell Road to northbound I-17 to reach Loop 101 westbound. Local traffic north of Loop 101 can consider using northbound 7th Street to westbound Happy Valley Road and I-17 southbound to connect with Loop 101 westbound.

East Valley

Loop 101 northbound is narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes closed) between McKellips and McDowell roads for barrier wall repair on Saturday 4 a.m. to noon. Loop 101 southbound HOV lane also closed at this location.

Ironman Arizona is taking place Sunday in Tempe with closures from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Expect closures on Loop 202 to Scottsdale Road and changing closures around ASU and Tempe Town Lake. More details here 2021_IRONMAN_Arizona_Spectator_Guide-WEB.pdf (sportngin.com) & Traffic Advisory - Nov. 21 - Arizona State University Athletics (thesundevils.com)

West Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed between 43rd Avenue and I-17 for pavement removal from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 202 northbound ramps to I-10 eastbound also closed and I-10 eastbound on-ramps closed at 67th Avenue and 51st Avenue. Detour to surface streets like McDowell and Van Buren.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

