Ironman detours among several traffic issues on Valley roads this weekend

Here's a breakdown of all the current road closures and detours you can find on Valley roads for the weekend of Nov. 18, 2022.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will have some road closures and restrictions from Nov. 18-21 in the Phoenix metro area. Here's a breakdown of what drivers can expect this weekend.

Construction delays

The construction on Westbound Loop 303 between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway continues this weekend from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 21).

Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.

Ironman detours

Ironman Arizona will be hosting a number of events from Nov. 18-20 in Tempe and Mesa. Visit the official Ironman website for more information on the closures and restrictions.

Expect Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp restrictions at Scottsdale Road, McKellips Road and Country Club Drive in the Tempe/Mesa area on Sunday (Nov. 20) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for triathlon event.

Lane restrictions are also planned along State Route 87 (Country Club Drive) north of Loop 202 for the event (Gilbert Road access to SR 87 also restricted).

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

