Weekend traffic report for Nov. 12 - Nov. 15

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current detours and road closures on Valley roads this weekend. All the information can be found in the sections below.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 eastbound is closed between 7th Street and Tatum Boulevard for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound are closed. SR 51 northbound ramps to Loop 101 eastbound closed. Loop 101 eastbound on-ramps at 27th, 19th and 7th avenues also closed. Consider alternate routes including eastbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Tatum Boulevard to travel beyond closure.

East Valley

US 60 eastbound is closed between Gilbert and Greenfield roads for asphalt pavement removal from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. US 60 eastbound on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

Phoenix

I-17 narrowed to one lane in both directions between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street (near the I-10 "Stack" interchange) for barrier wall repair on Saturday from 4 a.m. to noon.

West Valley

I-10 eastbound narrowed to two lanes near Avondale Boulevard for pavement repair work on Saturday from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. I-10 eastbound on-ramps at Fairway Drive and Dysart Road closed.

I-10 westbound narrowed to three lanes near 75th Avenue for pavement repair work on Saturday 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. I-10 westbound on-ramp at 67th Avenue closed.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

