Phoenix traffic: Closures and detours for the weekend of May 13

Vanessa Ramirez has the latest updates for all the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of May 13, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Here's the latest information on all the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of May 13, 2022.

West Valley

I-10 westbound is closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 for a pavement improvement project from Saturday 2 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m. The Loop 202 northbound (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to I-10 westbound is closed. The I-10 westbound on-ramp at 67th Avenue is also closed. I-10 westbound drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes including McDowell or Buckeye roads.

I-10 eastbound is narrowed to one lane between Miller Road and Verrado Way in Buckeye for a widening project Saturday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Valley

US 60 eastbound is closed between I-10 and McClintock Drive for city of Tempe pavement repair work following the May 7 water line break. If you are north of the US 60 consider using Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to Loop 101 southbound. If you are south of the US 60 consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to northbound Loop 101. The closure is in place until Tempe’s freeway repair work can be completed.

US 60 westbound is closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and McClintock Drive. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. US 60 westbound traffic will be detoured to Loop 101 northbound or southbound. Loop 101 northbound traffic can detour on Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Traffic detouring to Loop 101 southbound can use Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway) to connect with I-10 in the Chandler area.

The southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road have been temporarily closed due to US 60 closure.

I-10 eastbound is narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads for barrier work (Broadway Curve Improvement Project) from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 4 a.m. The I-10 eastbound on-ramp at Elliot Road and the eastbound off-ramp at Warner Road are closed. Consider using other nearby I-10 eastbound on- or off-ramps, including the eastbound off-ramp at Elliot Road or on-ramp at Warner Road.

The I-10 eastbound off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard is closed for barrier work on Saturday from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Consider exiting at Ray Road.

US 60 westbound is closed overnight between Ironwood Drive and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) in the east Mesa area for pavement sealing from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 7 am. Alternate routes include westbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail/Main Street.

US 60 eastbound is closed overnight between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Meridian Road in the east Mesa area for pavement sealing from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m. Alternate routes include eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail/Main Street.

Phoenix

I-10 eastbound is narrowed to three lanes between 24th and 48th streets near Sky Harbor Airport for light pole installation from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Vanessa Ramirez on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

Up to Speed