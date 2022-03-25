March 25 weekend traffic report: What to know before you go

Vanessa Ramirez takes a look at the road closures and detours drivers will encounter during the weekend of March 25, 2022.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend.

West Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed between Loop 101 and 75th Avenue for pavement work from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 101 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound closed and I-10 eastbound ramps closed at Fairway Drive, Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue. Drivers on I-10 eastbound should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure.

I-10 westbound is narrowed to one lane in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 in Buckeye for widening project from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp still closed at Miller Road and continues for approximately six weeks for reconstruction as part of the I-10 widening project. Drivers will be able to use detours via the nearby Watson Road interchange. Mostly overnight lane restrictions along I-10 can also be expected at times in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 for widening work.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is narrowed to four lanes between Hayden and Scottsdale roads for pavement work from Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday to 5 p.m. Loop 101 westbound on-ramps at Hayden Road, Scottsdale Road and Tatum Boulevard closed. Consider alternate routes including westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road to reach other open Loop 101 westbound on-ramps

East Valley

Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) is closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 for pavement work from Friday 8 p.m. to Saturday 7 a.m. Alternate routes include I-10 eastbound to US 60 eastbound and Loop 101 northbound to travel beyond the Loop 202 eastbound closure. Local detours also will be in place.

Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) is closed between Loop 101 and Priest Drive for pavement work from Saturday 8 p.m. to Sunday 7 a.m. Alternate routes include Loop 101 southbound to US 60 westbound and I-10 westbound to travel beyond the Loop 202 westbound closure.

Loop 202 east- and westbound (Santan Freeway) off-ramps to State Route 24 are closed for construction from Saturday 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. SR 24 westbound on-ramp at Ellsworth Road also closed. Alternate routes include exiting Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road. Drivers on Ellsworth Road also can reach Loop 202 via westbound Elliot Road.

Phoenix

I-17 southbound is narrowed to one lane at 16th Street for center barrier wall repairs on Saturday 3 a.m. to noon. I-17 northbound narrowed to two lanes at 16th Street. Consider using I-10 near downtown Phoenix as an alternate route.

I-17 also closed intermittently overnight near 7th Avenue for utility work from Saturday 11 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m. Expect brief rolling closures up to 20 minutes each time. I-17 ramps and frontage roads at 7th Avenue also closed at times overnight.

24th Street is closed in both directions at the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) for traffic signal work from Friday 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Only right turns allowed at on- and off-ramps. Alternate routes include 32nd Street.



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Vanessa Ramirez on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

12 News on YouTube