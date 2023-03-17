Phoenix weekend traffic report for March 17 - March 20

Here are the current road closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will close some freeways for the weekend of March 17-20. Drivers in the Valley should expect some delays and plan alternate routes.



Eastbound US 60 closed between McClintock Drive and Country Club Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 20) for a pavement improvement project.

Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Ramp Closures: Both Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mill Avenue and Rural Road also closed.



Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 20) for a pavement improvement project.

Detours: Southbound I-17 drivers should consider exiting in advance of the closure and using alternate routes, including southbound 19th Avenue, to reach eastbound Loop 101 or continue south to travel beyond closure.

Ramp Closures: Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Jomax and Happy Valley roads also closed.



Westbound Interstate 10 on-ramp at 40th Street closed from March 18 to May 8.

Detours: Consider using westbound I-10 on-ramp to 32nd Street



Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between two miles east of Watson Road to one mile west of Miller Road from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (March 19) for a widening project.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Stella Sun on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube