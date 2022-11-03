Weekend traffic report for March 11 - March 14

Vanessa Ramirez has the details on the Valley road closures and detours you will encounter this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of what you can expect to find on Valley roadways for the weekend of March 11.

West Valley

Miller Road underpass at I-10 in Buckeye is closed to all traffic for removal of older bridge sections from Saturday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. I-10 on- and off-ramps at Miller Road will remain open but drivers who normally would use the underpass will need to use detour routes via Watson and Yuma roads or use SR 85 to westbound Broadway Road to access areas south of I-10.

I-10 is narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m. for widening project.

Expect heavy traffic in Avondale due to March NASCAR Weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is narrowed to three lanes between SR 51 and Cave Creek Road for pavement maintenance from Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. SR 51 northbound ramp to Loop 101 eastbound closed. Loop 101 westbound on-ramp at Cave Creek Road is also closed. While the SR 51 northbound ramp to Loop 101 westbound is closed, drivers on SR 51 northbound can exit to northbound Black Mountain Boulevard and use westbound Deer Valley Road to southbound 7th Street to reach Loop 101 westbound. Drivers also can exit SR 51 northbound to westbound Union Hills Drive to northbound 7th Street to reach Loop 101 westbound.

SR 51 northbound ramp to Loop 101 eastbound is closed overnight for temporary barrier wall removal from Sunday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Drivers can exit SR 51 northbound to eastbound Union Hills Drive and use northbound Tatum Boulevard to reach Loop 101 eastbound.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

