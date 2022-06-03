Phoenix weekend traffic report for June 3 - June 6

Vanessa Ramirez gives you the latest information on the closures and detours on Valley roads during the weekend of June 3, 2022.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown about everything you need to know regarding the closures and detours on Valley roads during the weekend of June 3, 2022.

West Valley

I-10 westbound is closed between the I-17 "Stack" interchange and 43rd Avenue for pavement improvement project from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to I-10 westbound at the Stack closed. I-10 westbound on-ramps at 7th Street, 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue (HOV ramp) closed. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. If possible, consider alternate freeway routes including Loop 101 westbound/southbound in the West Valley or Loop 202 westbound/northbound (South Mountain Freeway) from the East Valley.

Phoenix

I-10 eastbound is closed between the SR 51 "Mini-Stack" interchange and SR 143 for bridge girder installation and other work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday 10 pm. To Saturday midnight. All I-10 eastbound on-ramps between 3rd Street and Broadway Road closed. That includes ramps from SR 51 southbound, Loop 202 westbound and SR 143 southbound to I-10 eastbound. I-17 southbound on-ramps at 7th Avenue, 7th Street and the I-17 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Alternate freeway routes include Loop 202 EB (Red Mountain Freeway) to Loop 101 southbound to either US 60 westbound (Tempe area) or Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway) in Chandler. Note: I-10 westbound narrowed to two lanes between SR 143 and 24th Street near Sky Harbor Airport. US 60 westbound HOV ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

I-10 westbound closed between SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and the I-17 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Saturday midnight to Monday 4 a.m. I-10 westbound on-ramps between Elliot Road and I-17 closed. US 60 westbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. US 60 westbound HOV ramp to I-10 westbound closed. Alternate freeway routes include Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) or US 60 eastbound to Loop 101 northbound and Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or downtown Phoenix. Consider using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) westbound/northbound to I-10 in west Phoenix as another detour option.

North Valley

Westbound Greenway Road is closed for several weeks near I-17 starting Friday 9 p.m. for roadway reconstruction as part of regional drainage system project. Expect closures of I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road. Alternate routes include Cactus or Bell roads.

Eastbound Greenway Road also will be closed near I-17 from Friday 9 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m. for drainage system project.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

