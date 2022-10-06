Phoenix weekend traffic report for June 10 - June 13

Vanessa Ramirez has all the information you need about the closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the information you need regarding the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of June 10.

West Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed at 99th Avenue for bridge deck joint work from Friday 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. I-10 eastbound on-ramps at Dysart Road, Fairway Drive and Avondale Boulevard also closed. Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 99th Avenue. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure.

East Valley

Broadway Road is closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. The I-10 "connector ramp" between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. I-10 westbound off-ramp at Broadway also closed. Alternate routes include SR 143 plus University and Priest drives to travel beyond the closure.

SR 24 westbound (Gateway Freeway) between Ellsworth Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) is closed for pavement maintenance from Saturday 5 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. Drivers can use Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road to reach Loop 202.

I-10 westbound is narrowed to one lane overnight at the Gila River Bridge west of SR 587 (south of Chandler) for barrier wall repairs from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 6 a.m.

North Valley

Westbound Greenway Road is closed for several weeks near I-17 for roadway reconstruction as part of regional drainage system project. Alternate routes include Cactus or Bell roads.

I-17 northbound off- and on-ramps and I-17 southbound off-ramp closed at Greenway Road for regional drainage from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Vanessa Ramirez on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

ALSO: Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made

12 News on YouTube