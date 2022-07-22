Weekend traffic report: Phoenix closures and detours for July 22-25

Lauren Rainson gives us the details on closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a detailed breakdown of the closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX:

Eastbound I-10 is closed between the U.S. 60 and San Tan 202 from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday. This closure is for work zone setup and Guadalupe Road bridge work. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed: The eastbound I-10 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp to eastbound U.S. 60; the westbound U.S. 60 ramp to eastbound I-10; the westbound U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10; the eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray Roads. Drivers can use eastbound Red Mountain Loop 202 or eastbound U.S. 60 to southbound Loop 101 to westbound San Tan 202 to access I-10 beyond the closure. West valley drivers heading to the southeast valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202. From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 just south of Chandler Boulevard.

Drivers on a segment of I-40 in northern Arizona should expect delays for several weeks, as crews complete a pavement project. Alternating lane restrictions on I-40 between I-17 and Walnut Canyon Road in Flagstaff will last through mid-August. Motorists traveling over the 10-mile stretch should plan for delays of up to 30 minutes or more between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 19. The configuration of the restrictions will change as the work progresses, with sections of roadway limited to one way in each direction and the speed limit reduced to 45 mph in work zones. The paving is the final phase of a $16.4 million improvement project that started in spring 2021. The project included milling and replacing the pavement along the freeway and on the ramps at four interchanges, repairing bridge decks, and replacing barriers and guardrails as needed.

EAST VALLEY:

Broadway Road is closed in both directions between 52nd Street and 48th Streets from 10 p.m. Friday, July 22, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 25 for a traffic shift. At the same time, the eastbound I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road to the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road is closed. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road remains open. Drivers are not able to access Broadway Road from 52nd Street and should use University Drive instead.

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Warner Road, on- and off-ramps at Elliot and Guadalupe Roads, and the off-ramp at Baseline Road are closed.

WEST VALLEY:

Those heading to the east valley should be mindful of the I-10 eastbound closure between U.S. 60 and San Tan 202. Drivers can use both the 202's and Loop 101 to get around this weekend closure.

As always, drivers should slow down and use extra caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway. Be sure to follow Lauren Rainson on Twitter for traffic and weather updates.

