Weekend traffic report for July 1 - July 4

PHOENIX — Due to the extended holiday weekend, there are no scheduled closures for construction or maintenance work. However, drivers should plan ahead and allow extra travel time for lane restrictions in some existing work zones.

Southbound I-17 is narrowed to one lane in several areas along the 30-mile stretch south of the I-40 junction in Flagstaff for an ongoing pavement improvement project. Plan on delays. While no work is scheduled this weekend, some of the pavement has been milled, and lane closures are needed. Please allow extra time, especially during peak travel times over the weekend.

State Route 89A is restricted with alternating traffic (one direction at a time) in the "switchbacks" area of Oak Creek Canyon between Sedona and Flagstaff. Be prepared for delays and observe all traffic control devices, including temporary traffic signals.

Check your vehicle for proper tire pressure, engine belt wear and fluid levels, including oil. Buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive while impaired.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

