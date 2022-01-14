Weekend traffic report for Jan. 14 - Jan. 17

We have a breakdown of all the road closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and greater Arizona starting Friday, Jan. 14 to Monday, Jan. 17.

North Valley

I-17 closed in both directions between Northern and Peoria Avenues from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue and southbound on-ramps at Thunderbird and Cactus roads also closed. Detours: Alternate freeway routes away from the closure include SR 51 and Loop 101. Due to frontage road closures in the area, I-17 traffic will detour to 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure, but drivers should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time.

East Valley

Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed briefly at times overnight (both directions) near Priest Drive from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 16) for APS overhead utility line work. Drivers should be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic during intermittent rolling closures of up to 15 minutes each time.

(Red Mountain Freeway) overnight (both directions) (Jan. 16) for APS overhead utility line work. Drivers should be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic during intermittent rolling closures of up to 15 minutes each time. Southbound/westbound Loop 202 (San Tan Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Elliot and Higley roads in the southeast Valley from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Jan. 16-20) for pavement maintenance. Please allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down and stay alert for highway crews and equipment.

Remember to always slow down through those construction zones, keep 100% of your attention on driving, don’t text & drive and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

