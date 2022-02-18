Phoenix weekend traffic report: What to know before you go on Feb. 18

Vanessa Ramirez shares the latest information on Valley closures and detours on the roads for the weekend of Feb. 18.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

East Valley Phoenix

Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) is closed between I-10 and Loop 101 for traffic sensor installation on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. I-10 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound closed. Consider using eastbound Chandler Boulevard as an alternate route.

Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway) is closed between Loop 101 and I-10 for traffic sensor installation on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Loop 101 southbound ramp to Loop 202 westbound closed. Loop 202 westbound on-ramp at Alma School Road is also closed. Traffic can detour on Loop 101 northbound to either US 60 westbound or Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway).

Northeast Valley

SR 51 northbound ramp to Loop 101 eastbound is closed overnight for work zone setup from Sunday 10 p.m. to Monday 1 a.m. Consider exiting SR 51 northbound to eastbound Union Hills Drive and using northbound Tatum Boulevard to reach Loop 101.

West Valley

I-10 westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road in Buckeye are closed for approximately six weeks to mid-March 2022 for reconstruction as part of the ongoing I-10 widening project. I-10 westbound traffic can exit to southbound Watson Road and use westbound Yuma Road to reach Miller Road. Drivers on Miller Road can enter I-10 eastbound by using eastbound Yuma Road to northbound Watson Road.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Vanessa Ramirez on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

12 News on YouTube