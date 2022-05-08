Phoenix weekend traffic report for Aug. 5 - Aug. 8

Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) right two lanes are closed between Warner and Baseline roads from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) for pavement maintenance. Northbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps between Warner and Baseline roads are closed. Please use caution in all work zones and consider entering or exiting northbound Loop 101 at Ray Road or using other alternate routes including northbound Price frontage road.