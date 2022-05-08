Phoenix weekend traffic report for Aug. 5 - Aug. 8

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend.
EAST VALLEY:
- U.S. 60 westbound lanes are closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive in Tempe for freeway work. This closure is from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Loop 101 northbound and southbound ramps to U.S. 60 westbound are closed. The U.S. 60 westbound on-ramp at Dobson Road and westbound off-ramp at McClintock Drive are closed. U.S. 60 westbound traffic can use Loop 101 northbound and then the Red Mountain 202 to approach Sky Harbor Airport or reach I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.
- Broadway Road is closed in both directions between 48th and 55th Streets for construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project. Expect this closure from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. All I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road are closed. The I-10 "connector ramp" between 48th Street and Broadway Road is closed. There is no access to Broadway Road through 52nd Street. Travelers can use Baseline Road, Priest Drive, University Drive, and State Route 143/48th Street while Broadway Road is closed near I-10. Also note that I-10 westbound off-ramp at 32nd Street is closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday for barrier repairs. Travelers can exit at 24th Street.
Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) right two lanes are closed between Warner and Baseline roads from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) for pavement maintenance. Northbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps between Warner and Baseline roads are closed. Please use caution in all work zones and consider entering or exiting northbound Loop 101 at Ray Road or using other alternate routes including northbound Price frontage road.
PHOENIX:
- I-10 eastbound is narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road for bridge work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project. Expect these lane restrictions from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Allow extra time and prepare to slow down and merge safely when traveling through work zones.
WEST VALLEY:
- Travelers to the east valley should pay attention to the weekend closures and restrictions and build extra travel time. When driving through work zones, merge safely and drive with extra caution.
