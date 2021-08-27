Weekend traffic report for Aug. 27 - Aug. 30

Vanessa Ramirez has the latest information on closures and detours on Phoenix roads the weekend of Aug. 27.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the detours and closures on Valley roads this weekend.

East Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed between the SR 51 "Mini-Stack" interchange and US 60 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. All I-10 eastbound on-ramps between 3rd Street (near the Deck Park Tunnel) and US 60 are closed. That includes the ramps to I-10 eastbound from SR 51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound. The US 60 westbound ramp to I-10 eastbound will remain open as part of a detour route. I-17 southbound on-ramps at 7th Street and 7th Avenue are also closed.

Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to SR 24 eastbound (Gateway Freeway) in Mesa are closed for overhead sign work on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consider exiting Loop 202 at Elliot Road and traveling east to reach Ellsworth Road.

The I-10 eastbound left two lanes are closed between Ray Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) for center barrier wall repair on Friday from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between Scottsdale Road and 56th Street for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 101 westbound on-ramps at Pima and Hayden roads are also closed. Detour routes include westbound Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Tatum Boulevard or westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road to northbound 56th Street or Tatum Boulevard.

Cave Creek Road is closed in both directions at Loop 101 from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Drivers should consider 7th Street as an alternate route.

Northwest Valley

Loop 303 northbound is closed overnight between El Mirage Road and Lone Mountain Parkway for shift of traffic to new freeway lanes from Friday 8 p.m. to Saturday 7 a.m. Traffic can detour via eastbound Bell Road and northbound 99th Avenue/Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Loop 303 northbound is closed between Happy Valley and Lone Mountain parkways for shift of traffic to new freeway lanes from Saturday 7 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m. Traffic can detour on eastbound Happy Valley Parkway to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach Loop 303. Loop 303 northbound also narrowed to one lane between Lone Mountain and Lake Pleasant parkways.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

