Weekend traffic report for Aug. 20 - Aug. 23

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours you can expect on Valley roads for the weekend of Aug. 20.

East Valley

I-10 westbound is closed between SR 143 and I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. I-10 westbound on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads are also closed. US 60 westbound HOV lane ramp to I-10 westbound and US 60 westbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue is closed. Airport Access from East Valley: Drivers should allow plenty of extra time to travel to Sky Harbor Airport. East Valley drivers can consider using Loop 101 to Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach airport exits.

Tatum Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Traffic will detour on local routes, including Mayo Boulevard, 56th Street and Deer Valley Drive.

SR 24 westbound (Gateway Freeway) ramp to Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Mesa is closed for construction on Saturday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Consider using northbound Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road to access Loop 202 westbound.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Scottsdale Road for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 101 northbound on-ramps at Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard are also closed. Alternate freeway routes from the East Valley include Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to SR 51 northbound to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure.

West Valley

I-10 westbound is narrowed to one lane in both directions overnight in areas between Watson Road and SR 85 in the Buckeye area for widening project Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southeast Valley

SR 347 northbound is narrowed to one lane between Lakeview/Cobblestone Farms drives (Maricopa area) and Casa Blanca Road for resurfacing from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 9 p.m.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

