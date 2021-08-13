Weekend traffic report for Aug. 13 - Aug. 16

Vanessa Ramirez has the details on road closures and detours across the Valley.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the current closures and detours happening on Valley roads from Friday, Aug. 13 – Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

East Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed between the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and 40th Street near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. The following ramps are closed due to the project:

SR 51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound ramps to I-10 eastbound. All I-10 eastbound on-ramps between 3rd and 40th streets. I-17 southbound ramp to I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport. I-17 southbound on-ramps at 7th Avenue and 7th Street and SR 143 southbound on-ramp at University Drive are closed.

Airport Access: From I-17 southbound, exit to northbound 16th Street and use eastbound Buckeye Road (follow signage) to Sky Harbor Airport. Drivers also can use westbound I-10 exits to the airport, including Buckeye Road.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Scottsdale Road for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 101 northbound on-ramps at Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard are also closed. Alternate freeway routes from the East Valley include Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to SR 51 northbound to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure. Note: Tatum Boulevard is closed in both directions at Loop 101 during the same times. Traffic will detour on local routes, including Mayo Boulevard, 56th Street and Deer Valley Drive.

West Valley

I-10 is narrowed to one lane in both directions overnight in areas between Watson Road and SR 85 in the Buckeye area for widening project from Sunday through Thursday nights 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southeast Valley

SR 347 is narrowed to one lane in either direction in areas between Casa Blanca Road and Lakeview/Cobblestone Farms drives for pavement maintenance from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

