Phoenix weekend traffic report for April 8 - April 11

Vanessa Ramirez gives us the details on all the closures and detours we will see on Valley roads for the weekend of April 8, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the closures and detours you will see on Valley roads for the weekend of April 8, 2022.

West Valley

I-10 westbound closed between the I-17 "Stack" interchange and 43rd Avenue in for pavement improvement work from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to I-10 westbound at the Stack closed. I-10 westbound on-ramp at 7th Avenue closed. Detours: East Valley motorists and/or I-10 westbound drivers traveling toward Phoenix from the Tucson/Casa Grande areas should consider using Loop 202 WB/NB (South Mountain Freeway) starting near Chandler Boulevard. I-10 westbound drivers in the downtown Phoenix area should consider exiting ahead of the closure at I-17 and using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to travel beyond the closure. Also consider traveling north on SR 51 to Loop 101 WB/SB (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley to reach I-10 beyond closure.

I-10 eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp still closed at Miller Road and continues for approximately six weeks for reconstruction as part of the I-10 widening project. Drivers will be able to use detours via the nearby Watson Road interchange. Mostly overnight lane restrictions along I-10 can also be expected at times in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 for widening work.

East Valley

I-10 westbound narrowed to three lanes between Guadalupe and Baseline roads for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project on Saturday 3:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound off-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Drivers can consider exiting at Elliot or Broadway roads while the off-ramp at Baseline Road is closed.

Phoenix

I-10 eastbound is closed between the I-17 "Stack" interchange and 24th Street (near Sky Harbor Airport) for pavement sealing from Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday 11 p.m. Both I-17 ramps to I-10 eastbound at the Stack closed. All I-10 eastbound on-ramps between 19th Avenue and 24th Street are closed, including ramps from SR 51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound at the "Mini-Stack" interchange. I-10 eastbound drivers can detour on Loop 202 SB/EB (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the Chandler area. I-10 eastbound traffic approaching the closure can detour to I-17 southbound and can reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road closed for drainage project from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Greenway Road closed in both directions approaching I-17. Plan for closures along frontage roads between Thunderbird and Greenway roads. Consider using Cactus or Bell roads while Greenway Road is closed. Note: The I-17 southbound on-ramp at Thunderbird Road is closed at this time.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Vanessa Ramirez on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

12 News on YouTube