Phoenix traffic report: Road outlook for Easter weekend

PHOENIX — It looks like detours and closures on Valley roads will be scarce for the holiday weekend.

Drivers in the Valley will be impacted by only one freeway closure on the Loop 303 for Easter weekend.

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach westbound Loop 303 beyond the closure.

I-17 on- and off-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open with access available to and from Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17).

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

