Phoenix weekend traffic report for April 29 - May 2

PHOENIX — Here's the latest information on all the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of April 29, 2022.

West Valley

I-10 westbound is closed between Loop 101 and Avondale Boulevard for pavement improvement work from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. I-10 westbound on-ramps closed at 67th Avenue, 75th Avenue and 83rd Avenue. Loop 101 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound is closed too. Consider exiting ahead of closure and using alternate routes including McDowell Road or Buckeye Road.

Loop 101 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound closed from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 7 p.m. Loop 101 southbound on-ramp at Thomas Road also closed. Consider exiting Loop 101 southbound at Indian School or Thomas roads and using local alternate routes.

I-10 eastbound narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way in Buckeye for widening project from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m.

Loop 303 southbound ramp to Grand Avenue (US 60) in the Surprise area closed on Saturday from 3 a.m. to noon for barrier wall repairs. Drivers on southbound Loop 303 can instead exit to eastbound Bell Road to reach Grand Avenue.

East Valley

Loop 101 southbound is closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) for pavement maintenance from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. Both US 60 ramps to Loop 101 southbound closed. The Loop 101 southbound ramps to US 60 (both directions) will remain open. Loop 101 southbound traffic can detour along southbound Price frontage road (exit at Southern Ave). Drivers also can consider using local routes including southbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive.

I-10 westbound narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 5 p.m. for bridge work as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The Guadalupe Road bridge over I-10 closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for construction. Alternate routes include Elliot Road.

Phoenix

All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road are closed for drainage project from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Greenway Road closed in both directions approaching I-17. Plan for frontage road closures in (both directions) between Thunderbird and Greenway roads. Consider using Bell or Cactus roads while Greenway Road is closed. 19th and 35th avenues are north- and southbound alternate routes to consider.

Note: The I-17 southbound on-ramp at Thunderbird Road is closed at this time and eastbound Greenway Road will remain closed at I-17 Monday through Friday.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

