Here are the Phoenix road closures and detours for April 28 weekend

PHOENIX — There will be several major freeway closures during the last weekend of April, according to the Arizona Department Transportation. Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra travel time and plan detour routes as ADOT crews continue improvement projects.

Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 1).

Detours: Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 to reach either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as alternate routes to bypass the closure. Westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix.

Ramp closures: Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. All Loop 202 EB and EB ramps to westbound I-10 closed.



Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 1).

Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as detours. Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes.

Ramp closures: Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed.



Southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between US-60 and Val Vista Drive in the East Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (April 29).

Detours: Westbound US-60 is an alternate freeway route Drivers also can consider using local streets, including southbound Ellsworth or Power roads, southbound Val Vista Drive as well as westbound Germann Road in areas south of Loop 202.

Ramp closures: US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 202 closed. Westbound State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) ramp to westbound Loop 202 closed.



Note: Crews plan to reopen Loop 202 in sections as their pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.

Northbound I-17 closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 1).

Detours: Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Drivers on Loop 101 approaching I-17 also can consider exiting ahead of the closure to use alternate routes to bypass the I-17 closures.

Ramp closures: Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 closed. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads also closed.



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

