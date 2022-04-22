What to know before you go: Phoenix traffic report for April 22 weekend

Vanessa Ramirez gives us a breakdown of the road closures and detours drivers will see on Valley roads for the weekend of April 22, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Here is a breakdown of the road closures and detours drivers can expect to see on Valley roads for the weekend of April 22, 2022.

West Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed between Loop 101 and 75th Avenue for pavement improvement work from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. I-10 eastbound on-ramps closed at Fairway Drive, Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue. Loop 101 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed too. Consider exiting ahead of closure and using alternate routes including McDowell Road or Buckeye Road.

I-10 eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp still closed at Miller Road and continues for approximately six weeks for reconstruction as part of the I-10 widening project. Drivers will be able to use detours via the nearby Watson Road interchange. Mostly overnight lane restrictions along I-10 can also be expected at times in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 for widening work.

East Valley

I-10 westbound is closed between SR 143 and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport for SRP utility relocation and other I-10 improvement work from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. All I-10 westbound on-ramps between Elliot Road and 32nd Street are closed. Both US 60 ramps westbound (including HOV ramp) to I-10 westbound closed. US 60 westbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. Consider using US 60 eastbound to Loop 101 northbound and Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and downtown Phoenix area. Drivers in the East Valley also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the West Valley.

Loop 101 Price frontage roads are (both directions) narrowed to one lane in areas between Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe and Loop 202 (SantanFreeway) in Chandler for pavement sealing. This is taking place Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday 5 p.m. and again Saturday 11 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. Expect intersection and brief driveway closures as the work progresses. Alternate routes include McClintock Drive and Dobson Road.

Phoenix

I-10 eastbound is closed between the SR 51/Loop 202 “Mini-Stack” and State Route 143 for Salt River Project utility relocation and other work associated with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. All I-10 eastbound on-ramps between 3rd and 40th streets, including the SR 51 southbound ramps are closed. I-17 southbound on-ramps at 7th Avenue and 7th Street are closed too. I-10 eastbound traffic can detour on Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to Loop 101 southbound in the Tempe/Chandler areas and use Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Airport traffic: Consider using Loop 202 eastbound to reach airport exits, including 40th/44th streets or SR 143 southbound. The I-17 southbound exit to Sky Harbor Airport (ramp to I-10 westbound) will remain open.

All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road closed for drainage project from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Greenway Road closed in both directions approaching I-17. Plan for frontage road closures in (both directions) between Thunderbird and Greenway roads. Consider using Bell or Cactus roads while Greenway Road is closed. 19th and 35th avenues are north- and southbound alternate routes to consider. Note: The I-17 southbound on-ramp at Thunderbird Road is closed at this time and eastbound Greenway Road will remain closed at I-17 Monday through Friday.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Vanessa Ramirez on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

12 News on YouTube