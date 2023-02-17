Phoenix traffic report for Feb. 17 weekend

Stella Sun has the latest information on weekend closures and detours on Valley roads.

PHOENIX — After a two-week pause on freeway closures, the Arizona Department of Transportation is planning a number of closures on parts of I-17, I-10, US-60 and L-303.

Allow for extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 18) for construction.

Detours: Local road detours: Priest Dr. or Kyrene Rd. Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting at the I-10/SR 51 “Mini-Stack” to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler. Eastbound I-10 drivers detouring onto eastbound US 60 also can use southbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Chandler area). Drivers in the West Valley can use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

Ramp closures: Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Both HOV (carpool) ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed.

Lane restriction: Westbound I-10 also narrowed to two lanes near Broadway Road. Westbound I-10 also narrowed to three lanes near Chandler Blvd and Guadalupe Road closed in both directions approaching I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 18).



Eastbound US 60 closed between Higley Road and Loop 202 (Super Red Tan interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 20) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Local road detours: Southern Ave. or Baseline Rd. Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes.

Ramp closure: Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road closed.



Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 20) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Local road detours: 19th Ave. or 35th Ave. Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure.

Ramp closures: Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Northern, Dunlap and Peoria avenues and Cactus Road closed. Northbound I-17 ramps to east- and westbound Loop 101 closed.



Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 19) for new interchange construction.

Detour: From I-17, consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach westbound/southbound Loop 303 beyond the closure.

I-17 ramps at Loop 303 will remain open (access to eastbound Sonoran Desert Drive available).

Other freeway impacts:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Miller Road and Palo Verde Road (west of SR 85) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 18) for widening project.

Westbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 closed from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 18).

The northbound SR 85 ramp to westbound I-10 is scheduled to be closed for several weeks from 9 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 19) to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for reconstruction work. Detours will be in place.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

