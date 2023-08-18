Phoenix weekend traffic report for Aug. 18 - Aug. 21

Stella Sun gives us the details on all of the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend.

PHOENIX — Drivers in the Valley will need to navigate around some freeway closures for the weekend of Aug. 18-21. The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan detour routes and possible driving delays.

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 and westbound I-10 to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Drivers on southbound I-17 also can exit ahead of the closure and detour on southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Ramp Closures: Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive closed Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Bell Road closed



Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 19) for new interchange project.

Detour : Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74.



Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21).

Detour : Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway.



Note: Eastbound Loop 303 narrowed to one lane overnight between Lake Pleasant Pkwy and I-17 from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21).

Northbound 32nd Street and southbound 40th Street closed between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Detours : Signed detour routes including Broadway Road to northbound 40th Street will be in place.

:

Note: The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street is closed until September for construction. Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

