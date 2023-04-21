Here are the Phoenix road closures for April 21 weekend

Here's a breakdown of the road closures and detours on Phoenix highways the weekend of April 21.

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived and everyone is eager to get out and explore the Valley for some fun in the sun.

But before you hit the road, there are a few closures and detours on Valley roadways you need to be aware of. Large portions of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 will be closed off to drivers.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently shared some news on closures on their Twitter feed. Here are a few notable reminders.

Broadway Curve Project closure

Work on the Broadway Curve Project in the East Valley is expected to continue this weekend. I-10 EB will be closed between the Mini-Stack and US 60 due to the project. ADOT shared specific closures and detours due to the project online at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Central Phoenix closure

I-10 westbound will also be closed between US 60 and 32nd Street this weekend for bridge work. ADOT said the on-ramps at Baseline and Elliot roads will be closed as well. US 60 westbound ramps to I-10 westbound will be closed as well. Please allow for extra travel time.

East Valley freeway closure

If you're traveling to the East Valley, there is an important closure to keep in mind. US 60 eastbound will be closed between Loop 101 and Higley. You will need to use side streets to get around that area.

North Valley freeway closure

I-17 northbound is expected to be closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road. Plan your travel accordingly.

🚧 I-10 EB closed between the Mini-Stack and US 60.

🚧 I-10 WB closed between US 60 and 32nd St.

🚧 I-17 NB closed between Union Hills and Pinnacle Peak.

🚧 US 60 EB closed between Loop 101 and Higley.



For a full breakdown of the weekend closures, visit the ADOT website.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

