Phoenix weekend traffic: Closures and detours for Oct. 6 - Oct. 9

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing one freeway in the East Valley for Oct. 6-9.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for bridge work.

Detour:

Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road, Southern Avenue or Broadway Road to travel beyond the closure.

The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Greenfield Road will be open, but plan for heavier traffic in the area.

Ramp closures:

Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road, and Stapley Drive will be closed.

Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramp to westbound Interstate 10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Detour:

Consider using westbound University Drive to southbound 40th Street to access westbound I-10.

Ramp closures:

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Dysart Road and Verrado Way in the West Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 8-12) for pavement maintenance.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

