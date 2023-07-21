Phoenix traffic report: Closures and detours you need to know for July 21 weekend

Jen Wahl gives a breakdown of the weekend closures and detours on Valley roads for July 21-24.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The weekend is here and everyone is ready to get out and explore the Valley (or avoid the hot temperatures).

But before you hit the road this weekend, there are a few closures and detours on Valley roadways you need to be aware of. Large portions of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 will be closed off to drivers.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently shared some news on closures on their Twitter feed. Here are a few notable reminders.

East Valley freeway closure

If you're traveling to the East Valley, there is an important closure to keep in mind. US 60 WB will be closed between the Loop 101 and I-10. You will need to use side streets to get around that area.

North Valley freeway closure

I-17 SB is expected to be closed between Pinnacle Peak Road to the Loop 101. Plan your travel accordingly.

Central Phoenix freeway closures

There are a couple of closures near the downtown area that drivers need to be aware of. I-10 EB is expected to be closed between the I-17 (Stack) to SR 51. I-10 WB will also be closed between I-17 to 7th Avenue.

🚧 US 60 WB closed Loop 101 to I-10.

🚧 I-17 SB closed Pinnacle Peak to Loop 101.

🚧 I-10 EB closed I-17 (Stack) to SR 51.

🚧 I-10 WB closed I-17 to 7th Ave.

🚧 Loop 303 NB/SB closed Indian School to I-10.



Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWJcoq pic.twitter.com/XjiCHa45YT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 21, 2023

For a full breakdown of the weekend closures, visit the ADOT website.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Stella Sun on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube