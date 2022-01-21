Here's your Phoenix weekend traffic report for Jan. 21 - Jan. 24

Here's the latest information on the road closures and detours Valley drivers will encounter this weekend.

East Valley

Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway) closed between Higley Road and Val Vista Drive in the Gilbert area for Lindsay Road interchange project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 202 westbound on-ramps at Power Road, Williams Field Road and San Tan Village Parkway also closed. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate westbound routes, including Warner or Ray roads, to Val Vista Drive.

Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. I-10 westbound on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. I-10 eastbound connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. I-10 eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road will remain open for eastbound Broadway Road traffic. I-10 eastbound drivers can reach eastbound Broadway Road by exiting to eastbound Baseline Road and using northbound Priest Drive. I-10 westbound drivers can access westbound Broadway Road by exiting to southbound 40th Street.

Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) is narrowed to one or two lanes in either direction overnight in areas between Elliot and Higley roads for pavement maintenance. This is taking Sunday through Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

