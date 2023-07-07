Phoenix traffic: Closures and detours for the July 7 weekend

We take a look at the closures and detours affecting Valley roads this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Here is a breakdown of the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of July 7-10.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will do several Freeway improvement projects for the first weekend of July. Portions of I-17, the Loop 202 Red Mountain, and the US-60 Superstition Freeway will be closed for the weekend of July 7- 10.

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 10) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Consider using northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 to travel beyond closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th Avenue.

Ramp Closures: Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue closed.



Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Van Buren/52nd streets in Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 10) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Consider using southbound Loop 101 to westbound US 60 and westbound I-10 to travel beyond Loop 202 closure. Local traffic can consider using westbound McDowell Road.

Ramp Closures: Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound Loop 202 closed.



Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 10) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe or eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 to reach US 60 beyond closure. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to travel beyond closure.

Ramp Closures: I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Allow extra travel time.



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Stella Sun on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube