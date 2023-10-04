Parking problems expected at Sky Harbor Airport as Fall Break kicks off

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has a notice for travelers: Plan ahead and book your parking online!

PHOENIX — Heads up travelers, Sky Harbor Airport's parking is expected to be way more crowded than usual as Fall Break gets started.

To make sure you aren't out of luck, we have all the info on how to book your parking ahead of time and what to expect for the weekend.

Parking Availability

Sky Harbor offers real-time information on the number of vacant parking spaces available at the airport. They track the number of open slots at the Terminal 3 and 4 garages, as well as the east and west economy lots.

You can also see parking availability for the 24th Street station, and the Park & Walk lot.

To view parking availability, visit skyharbor.com/parking/parking-availability/. You can also call the 24-hour parking hotline at 602-273-4545.

Fall break starts this week for thousands. Arrive two hours early, check your flight status, parking availability, and TSA security checkpoint wait times before heading to #PHXSkyHarbor. #traveltips #fallbreak #PHX https://t.co/5uZV6S3vNo pic.twitter.com/PMlsLtAsvH — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (@PHXSkyHarbor) October 2, 2023

Book ahead of time

The airport also offers online booking for its on-site parking. Rates are lower when you book online, and it guarantees a parking spot even if the place is busy.

You can book online and find daily rates at skyharbor.com/parking/parking-rates-directions/.

Cell phone waiting lots are available 24-hours a day for drivers to wait for passengers while they deplane. Sky Harbor asks that drivers limit their waiting times to 30 minutes or less.

If you park in the East Economy Lot, you can take the PHX Sky Train to Terminals 3 and 4. Trains run around every three minutes.

The walk from the West Economy Lot to Terminal 3 takes roughly 12 minutes, and there is no shuttle available.

ADA accessible parking is available at all facilities.

