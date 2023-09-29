Heads up drivers: Here are the Phoenix road closures and detours for the Sept. 29 weekend

Here's a breakdown of the road closures and detours on Phoenix highways this upcoming weekend.

PHOENIX — We're finally moving into fall! Extreme heat is easing off, and we've got a beautiful cool weekend ahead of us. It's a great time to get out and enjoy the weather.

But before you hit the road, there are a few closures and detours on Valley roadways you need to be aware of. Parts of Interstate 10 and State Route 143 will be closed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently shared some news on closures on their Twitter feed. Here are a few notable reminders.

West Valley

Residents in the West Valley can expect some closures on I-10 in the area. Eastbound lanes will be closed between Loop 303 and Dysart Road on Friday and Saturday.

I-10 eastbound will also be closed between Verrado Way and Loop 303 on Saturday and Sunday.

East Valley

It's not as big of a road as I-10, but heads up if you're heading down to Chandler: State Route 143 southbound will be closed between Loop 202 and I-10.

🚧 I-10 eastbound closed between Loop 303 and Dysart (Friday-Saturday).

🚧 I-10 eastbound closed between Verrado Way and Loop 303 (Saturday-Sunday).

🚧 SR 143 southbound closed between Loop 202 and I-10.



For a full breakdown of the weekend closures, visit the ADOT website.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

