Here are the Phoenix road closures and detours for June 23 weekend

Here's a breakdown of the road closures and detours on Phoenix highways this weekend.

PHOENIX — June is almost over and everyone is eager to get out, explore Arizona and have some fun in the sun.

But before you hit the road, there are a few closures and detours on Valley roadways you need to be aware of. Portions of Interstate 17 and US 60 will be closed off to drivers.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently shared some news on closures on their Twitter feed. Here are a few notable reminders.

Broadway Curve Project

Work on the Broadway Curve Project in the East Valley is expected to continue this weekend. The I-10 westbound transition ramp to SR 143 will be closed until 7 p.m. on June 24 due to the project. ADOT shared specific closures and detours due to the project online at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

East Valley

If you're traveling to the East Valley, there is an important closure to keep in mind. US 60 eastbound will be closed between I-10 and Loop 101. You will need to use side streets to get around that area.

North Valley

I-17 southbound is expected to be closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird. Plan your travel accordingly.

US 60 eastbound closed between I-10 and Loop 101.

I-17 southbound closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird.

I-10 westbound transition ramp to SR 143 closed until 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24.



For a full breakdown of the weekend closures, visit the ADOT website.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

