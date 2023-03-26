Man dead after falling into Phoenix roadway, police say

Authorities said the man fell onto Osborn Road where he was struck by a passing vehicle.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after falling into a Phoenix roadway and being hit by a passing car. Police said that the driver isn't suspected of being impaired.

According to police reports, the incident happened in the area of 400 East Osborn Road, near 3rd Street, around 7:08 p.m.

Police found the victim suffering from serious injuries in the roadway, and first responders took him to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver stayed on the scene and was tested for impairment, but police said that none was suspected.

Authorities haven't identified the deceased, and there is no word on whether or not police will be recommending charges against the driver.

