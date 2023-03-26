Man dead after falling into Phoenix roadway, police say

PHOENIX — A man is dead after falling into a Phoenix roadway and being hit by a passing car. Police said that the driver isn't suspected of being impaired.
According to police reports, the incident happened in the area of 400 East Osborn Road, near 3rd Street, around 7:08 p.m.
Police found the victim suffering from serious injuries in the roadway, and first responders took him to a local hospital where he later died.
The driver stayed on the scene and was tested for impairment, but police said that none was suspected.
Authorities haven't identified the deceased, and there is no word on whether or not police will be recommending charges against the driver.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.