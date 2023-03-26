x
Man dead after falling into Phoenix roadway, police say

Authorities said the man fell onto Osborn Road where he was struck by a passing vehicle.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after falling into a Phoenix roadway and being hit by a passing car. Police said that the driver isn't suspected of being impaired.

According to police reports, the incident happened in the area of 400 East Osborn Road, near 3rd Street, around 7:08 p.m.

Police found the victim suffering from serious injuries in the roadway, and first responders took him to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver stayed on the scene and was tested for impairment, but police said that none was suspected.

Authorities haven't identified the deceased, and there is no word on whether or not police will be recommending charges against the driver.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

