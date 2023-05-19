Phoenix weekend traffic report for May 19 - May 22

Stella Sun has a breakdown of the closures and detours on Valley roads for the May 19 weekend.

PHOENIX — Freeway improvement projects will close two freeways in the Valley for the weekend of May 19-22, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should factor in extra travel time and plan detour routes.

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 22)

Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR-51 Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues

Ramp closures: Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed



Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Stapley Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 22).

Detour: Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) Drivers also can exit ahead of the closure and use Southern Avenue or Baseline Road as detour routes

Ramp closures: Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Crismon and Ellsworth roads closed



Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions near the Miller Road interchange in Buckeye from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (May 20). I-10 then narrowed to one lane in both directions near the Watson Road interchange from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (May 21).

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

